New Glentress Forest development 'worth £1m' annually
The backers of a new plan for luxury eco-cabins have claimed they will boost the Borders tourism economy by £1m each year.
The 56 cabins are to be built at Glentress Forest near Peebles.
They will be part of a £11.3m investment as part of a partnership between Forest Enterprise Scotland and Forest Holidays.
The plan also includes new biking trails and a walking route through the area.
Scottish Borders Council backed a masterplan for the area in 2015.
Glentress Forest attracts more than 300,000 visitors a year.