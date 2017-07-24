New Glentress Forest development 'worth £1m' annually

From the section

Image copyright Richard Webb Image caption The masterplan sets out a 20-year vision for the future of the forest

The backers of a new plan for luxury eco-cabins have claimed they will boost the Borders tourism economy by £1m each year.

The 56 cabins are to be built at Glentress Forest near Peebles.

They will be part of a £11.3m investment as part of a partnership between Forest Enterprise Scotland and Forest Holidays.

The plan also includes new biking trails and a walking route through the area.

Scottish Borders Council backed a masterplan for the area in 2015.

Glentress Forest attracts more than 300,000 visitors a year.