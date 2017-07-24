South Scotland

Torrential rain brings flooding to Eastriggs

Pretoria Road/ Delhi Road junction Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Pretoria Road and Delhi Road were waterlogged after torrential rain

The village of Eastriggs has been clearing up after flash flooding on Saturday.

Torrential rain had affected parts of south-west Scotland.

Pretoria Road and Delhi Place in Eastriggs were waterlogged on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews were called in to pump water away from the area in an attempt to protect local properties.