Snowman Rally marshals 'doing job correctly'

Image caption The fatal accident at the Snowman Rally happened in 2013

A man has told an inquiry that marshals at a car rally had tried to move spectators from near where a fatal accident later happened.

Gordon Sutherland, 53, said the marshals at the stage of 2013's Snowman Rally near Inverness were "doing their job correctly".

Joy Robson, 51, from Skye, died after a rally car crashed.

Mr Sutherland also told of helping to lift the crashed car to rescue another spectator, a boy, who was underneath.

The joint fatal accident inquiry (FAI) is hearing evidence on the Snowman Rally and also later the deaths of Iain Provan, Elizabeth Allan and Len Stern at the Jim Clark Rally near Coldstream in the Borders in 2014.

The hearing in Edinburgh heard evidence on Thursday from Mrs Robson's son Dean, who told of the moments leading up to his mother's death.

The inquiry continues.