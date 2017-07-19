Driver tells how car hit rock before fatal crash at Snowman Rally

Image copyright Other Image caption Elizabeth Allan, Len Stern and Iain Provan died at the Jim Clark Rally in 2014, while Joy Robson, right, died at the Snowman Rally in 2013

A rally driver has told an inquiry how his car somersaulted out of control before hitting a spectator.

Graeme Schoneville said he hit a rock on wet gravel before the car rolled off the forest track.

Joy Robson, 51, died at the scene of the crash at the Snowman Rally near Inverness in February 2013.

The fatal accident inquiry (FAI) will also investigate the deaths of three people at the Jim Clark Rally in the Scottish Borders in 2014.

Iain Provan, Elizabeth Allan and Len Stern lost their lives while watching the rally near Coldstream.

On Wednesday, Michael Hossack told the inquiry at Edinburgh Sheriff Court that people were standing "unusually close" to the track at the Snowman Rally.

Mr Hossack, who filmed the event, described seeing a car in mid air before it struck a spectator.