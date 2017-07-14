Inflatable open-air sculptures unveiled at Mellerstain House

Image copyright Steve Messam

An exhibition of open-air inflatable sculptures has been unveiled in the grounds of a historic Borders house.

XXX is the work of Steve Messam and comprises three large-scale installations.

They have gone on display at 18th Century Mellerstain House north of Kelso.

Mr Messam said the artworks had to be directly experienced in the environment to be fully appreciated and he hoped they would bring people to Mellerstain.

