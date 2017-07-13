South Scotland

Street sealed off after Dumfries attack

Road closed

Police have sealed off part of Dumfries town centre after a man was seriously assaulted.

Scenes of crime officers are working in Munches Street where the victim was found badly hurt in the early hours of the morning.

The 29-year-old is being treated for a head injury in Dumfries Infirmary.

Munches Street has been closed to traffic and is expected to remain shut for several hours while investigations continue.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites