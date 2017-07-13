Body found in missing Isle of Whithorn fisherman search

Image copyright Coastguard Image caption A major search operation was launched after the empty boat was spotted

A search operation for a fisherman missing off south-west Scotland has been called off after a body was found.

The alarm had been raised at 23:15 on Wednesday when an empty boat was seen drifting close to the Isle of Whithorn.

A search operation was launched involving a coastguard helicopter and rescue team, and lifeboats from Kirkcudbright and Port William.

Police said a body had been found near Cairnhead Farm. The death is being treated as unexplained.

Search teams began looking for the fisherman late on Wednesday night after the sighting of the empty vessel.

A yacht reported seeing a boat matching the description earlier in the evening, at about 19:30, with one man on board.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it believed the man came from Lancashire and had launched his boat from a Land Rover from the harbour nearby.

However, the search was subsequently called off with police later confirming the discovery of a body nearby.