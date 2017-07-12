Borders businesses urged to tap into Tour of Britain

Image copyright Tour of Britain Image caption Some of the world's top cyclists are expected in the Borders in September

Businesses in the Borders are being urged to tap into the economic benefits of the Tour of Britain.

The opening stage of the race this year runs from Edinburgh to Kelso.

Riders will pass through the Borders town twice on 3 September as well as a number of other places in the region.

Residents and businesses are being invited to attend a session in the town's Cross Keys Hotel on 18 July to hear what impact the race will have and how they can benefit.

Councillor Mark Rowley said: "It is fantastic that Kelso is once again hosting a stage finish of the Tour of Britain and it will be great for the town, and especially local businesses, as we expect thousands of people from across the Borders and beyond to visit to see the race."

He said that it was a chance for the town to show "all that it has to offer".

'Potential impacts'

"Of course an event of this nature does require some restrictions in terms of roads and parking," he added.

"I would encourage residents and businesses in the town centre to take the opportunity to find out more about the potential impacts and marketing opportunities at the drop-in event."

Stage one will leave Edinburgh and head into East Lothian, before climbing into the Lammermuir Hills and the Scottish Borders.

The riders will pass through Duns before a point-scoring sprint in Coldstream and the first pass through the finish line in The Square in Kelso.

The race then heads out to Stichill, Gordon and then Smailholm, before a King of the Mountains climb from Clintmains to the top of Scott's View.

Another King of the Mountains climb features as the race heads out of Melrose before the riders head back to Kelso for the final sprint to the finish line.

Three hours of live television coverage of the stage will feature on ITV4.

It promises to be a busy day of cycling in the region as the annual Tour O' The Borders sportive also takes place on the same day, starting in Peebles.