Woman freed from Dumfries housing estate car crash wreckage

Firefighters had to free a woman from the wreckage of a two-car crash on a Dumfries housing estate.

The collision on the town's Lochside Road at about 00:15 involved a blue Renault Captur and a green Fiat 500.

A 41-year-old woman driving the Renault had to be freed by firefighters and was taken to Dumfries Infirmary with minor injuries.

A 53-year-old woman, who was driving the Fiat, and her passenger - a 36-year-old man - also required treatment.