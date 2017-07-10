Drug dealer Sarah Keegan has more than £120,000 seized

Image caption The payment was ordered at the High Court in Edinburgh

Prosecutors have seized more than £120,000 from a convicted drug dealer who has just given birth in custody.

Sarah Keegan, 32, has been ordered to hand over £123,972.62 after a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The Crown had taken her to court using proceeds of crime legislation.

Keegan, from Manchester, was jailed for two years earlier this year after she admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin at a caravan park in Beattock.

Along with co-accused Jason Jolley, 45, who was jailed for five years, they were arrested following a Police Scotland operation code named Operation Boswell.

Officers swooped at the Dumfries and Galloway caravan park and recovered heroin and a cutting agent with a £65,000 street value.

Strip search

Detectives searched the pair's caravan and found drugs paraphernalia including scales and 22 knotted bags of heroin.

Jolley and Keegan's DNA and fingerprints were found on the items and a small quantity of heroin was also discovered in Keegan's underwear during a strip search at a nearby police station.

Defence advocate Susan Duff told the court that her client could not be in court as she had given birth in the last month.

Ms Duff told the court that she and prosecutors had agreed that Keegan should hand over the sum to the government within six months.

Lady Rae then ordered payment to be made.