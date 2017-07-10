Stranraer endurance shearer tackles 2,000 sheep in challenge

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Grant Hurcomb used the event to raise money for charity

A shearer from south west Scotland has tackled more that 2,000 sheep in a 50-hour endurance challenge.

Grant Hurcomb was raising funds for Cancer Research UK and MND Scotland.

He had previously undertaken a 24-hour challenge two years ago but decided to more than double his efforts this time around on a Stranraer farm.

Organisers said he had sheared a total of 2,142 sheep and also raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Allowing for breaks, it translated to an average of more than 50 sheep per hour.

The action got under way at High Balyett farm at 19:00 on Thursday and finally reached its conclusion at 21:00 on Saturday.

Image copyright Cancer Research UK

Image copyright Cancer Research UK

Hundreds of supporters turned out to watch his efforts as well as raise funds for charity.

Rowan Main, Cancer Research UK local area manager for Dumfries and Galloway, described Mr Hurcomb as a "remarkable young man" and his achievement as "fabulous".

"Grant had a huge support team and getting more than 2,000 sheep to the farm where the shearing challenge took place was an incredible logistical feat," she said.

"I know Grant also appreciated round-the-clock support from those cheering him on while the challenge took place.

"Our heartfelt thanks goes to Grant, his friends, family and supporters."