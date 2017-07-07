Dumfries hospital cladding reviewed after Grenfell Tower fire

Image copyright NHS Dumfries and Galloway Image caption NHS Dumfries and Galloway said the safety of patients, staff and visitors was "paramount"

Cladding on a multi-million pound new hospital project has been reassessed after the Grenfell Tower fire.

Sections of the facade of the major construction project in Dumfries use aluminium composite panels.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway confirmed that it had reviewed the "cladding solutions" on the building along with construction partner Laing O'Rourke.

It added that it was satisfied they were designed to meet Scottish safety standards.

The £270m new general hospital is set to replace the current Dumfries Infirmary located on another site in the town.

The project remains on schedule for patients and staff to transfer across before the end of the year.

However, the health board confirmed it had carried out a review of the materials being used on the exterior following the fire in London.

'Safety is paramount'

A statement said that the primary cladding system being used was a "durable fire resisting reinforced concrete panel".

"There are areas of the facade that have aluminium composite panels and these comply with current published standards," it added.

These have been the subject of additional checks as a result of the recent fire which killed at least 80 people.

"In light of tragic events at Grenfell Tower, NHS Dumfries and Galloway in conjunction with its construction partner recently reassessed the cladding solutions being used to build the new hospital," said a spokesperson.

"Following the review, we confirm we are satisfied that the cladding systems are designed to meet current Scottish standards.

"The safety of our patients, staff and visitors is paramount.

"The new hospital will have robust fire detection and protection systems in place, and due to the nature of the building and its use will be monitored 24/7."