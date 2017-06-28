Jedburgh regeneration scheme gets under way

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Port House has been established as a priority project for the scheme

A five-year £1.3m regeneration project has been officially launched in one of the "gateway towns to Scotland".

The Jedburgh scheme is getting under way following a successful bid for funding earlier this year.

It has been supported by Historic Environment Scotland, Scottish Borders Council and the private sector.

Councillor Mark Rowley said it was about "more than just building work" and could make a "very positive impact on the town and community".

The Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS) will support town centre conservation and regeneration activity.

The council said the funding would enable a targeted approach for conservation-based building repairs as well as a wide range of training, heritage and education activities.

Six properties have been identified as priority repair projects for CARS funding including the Category A listed Port House building owned by Jedburgh Community Trust.

'Revitalise the centre'

A traditional building repair grant scheme will also operate in the town with applications accepted in a series of rounds.

A full time project officer will be appointed and a steering group formed including community members.

In a joint statement, Jedburgh and district ward members, councillors Jim Brown, Scott Hamilton and Sandy Scott, said: "The formal launch of this project marks the start of a five-year project which we hope will help restore and protect some of the town's key historic buildings and revitalise the centre of what is one of the gateway towns to Scotland.

"The community has been involved throughout the process to date and their ongoing contributions over the course of the scheme will be key to ensuring its success."

A similar scheme has previously run in Kelso and one is currently ongoing in Selkirk.