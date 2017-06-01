Election 2017: Scottish Borders Council contact centres close

Image copyright Google Image caption Innerleithen library is one of 10 centres across the region to close on 8 June

Scottish Borders Council is to close all its contact centres across the region on 8 June.

It said the move was necessary due to staff being needed for the general election and a Scottish Parliament by-election on the same day.

A total of 10 sites are affected but the council said services could be accessed via the internet or by phone.

All of the contact centres are expected to re-open as normal after the vote, on Friday, 9 June.

A spokesperson for SBC said: "These closures are for one day only and are necessary due to the staffing requirements of the election and by-election.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and would encourage members of the public to visit our website or call our customer services team on 8 June if they need to access our services."

The contact centres affected are:

Coldstream library contact centre

Duns library contact centre

Eyemouth contact centre

Galashiels contact centre

Hawick contact centre

Innerleithen library contact centre

Jedburgh library contact centre

Kelso library contact centre

Peebles contact centre

Selkirk contact centre

The council said alternative arrangements had been made for other services which normally operate from the affected sites.