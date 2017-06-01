South Scotland

Election 2017: Scottish Borders Council contact centres close

Scottish Borders Council is to close all its contact centres across the region on 8 June.

It said the move was necessary due to staff being needed for the general election and a Scottish Parliament by-election on the same day.

A total of 10 sites are affected but the council said services could be accessed via the internet or by phone.

All of the contact centres are expected to re-open as normal after the vote, on Friday, 9 June.

A spokesperson for SBC said: "These closures are for one day only and are necessary due to the staffing requirements of the election and by-election.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and would encourage members of the public to visit our website or call our customer services team on 8 June if they need to access our services."

The contact centres affected are:

  • Coldstream library contact centre
  • Duns library contact centre
  • Eyemouth contact centre
  • Galashiels contact centre
  • Hawick contact centre
  • Innerleithen library contact centre
  • Jedburgh library contact centre
  • Kelso library contact centre
  • Peebles contact centre
  • Selkirk contact centre

The council said alternative arrangements had been made for other services which normally operate from the affected sites.

