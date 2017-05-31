Routine check uncovered drugs haul on motorway near Lockerbie

Image copyright Google Image caption The car was stopped for a routine check on the A74(M) near Lockerbie

A court has heard how a routine road check on the A74(M) motorway near Lockerbie landed police a haul of cannabis worth up to £19,000.

Officers searched the car after detecting a smell of the drug and found it stashed in two black plastic bags.

Adeel Ahmad, 25, of Blackburn, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis in June last year.

Sheriff Brian Mohan said the value of the haul meant custody was the only option and jailed him for 15 months.

Fiscal depute Marion Haig told Dumfries Sheriff Court that Ahmad had told the police he was acting as a courier to pay off a debt and that this was his first trip.