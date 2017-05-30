In pictures: TweedLove festival begins
Thousands of people have descended on the Borders for the first week of events in the TweedLove Bike Festival.
A trail run, mountain bike marathon and family day in Peebles were among the opening attractions.
Children's events were a particular focus with hundreds of riders taking part.
Now in its eighth year, TweedLove describes itself as the UK's biggest cycling festival with more than 40 events over a three-week period.
Its second "big weekend" - from 9 to 11 June - includes a "mega bike demo" with bicycles worth up to £10,000 available for the public to try.
All images courtesy TweedLove Festival.