In pictures: TweedLove festival begins

Thousands of people have descended on the Borders for the first week of events in the TweedLove Bike Festival.

A trail run, mountain bike marathon and family day in Peebles were among the opening attractions.

Children's events were a particular focus with hundreds of riders taking part.

Now in its eighth year, TweedLove describes itself as the UK's biggest cycling festival with more than 40 events over a three-week period.

Its second "big weekend" - from 9 to 11 June - includes a "mega bike demo" with bicycles worth up to £10,000 available for the public to try.

All images courtesy TweedLove Festival.