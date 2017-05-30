Gorleston couple killed in A76 crash near Sanquhar named

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption John and Sharon Cooper died in the crash in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend

Police have identified a couple who were killed in a crash on the A76 in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend.

John Cooper, 58, and Sharon Cooper, 56, of Gorleston in Norfolk, died when their Harley Davidson motorbike was in collision with a Landrover Freelander.

The accident happened near Sanquhar at about 13:15 on Sunday afternoon.

The road was closed for nearly eight hours while police carried out investigations. Police have asked any witnesses to contact them.