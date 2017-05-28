Man and woman die in two-vehicle crash near Sanquhar
- 28 May 2017
- From the section South Scotland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man and a woman have died following a two-vehicle crash in Dumfries and Galloway.
The accident happened on the A76, near Sanquhar, at about 13:15 on Sunday.
Emergency services attended, but the pair were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Scotland said the A76 was closed one mile north of Sanquhar, with diversions put in place.