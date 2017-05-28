South Scotland

Man and woman die in two-vehicle crash near Sanquhar

A man and a woman have died following a two-vehicle crash in Dumfries and Galloway.

The accident happened on the A76, near Sanquhar, at about 13:15 on Sunday.

Emergency services attended, but the pair were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said the A76 was closed one mile north of Sanquhar, with diversions put in place.

