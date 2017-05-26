Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival gets under way

Image copyright Peter Dibdin Photographer Image caption The Scottish Ensemble

Ten days of theatre, music, comedy and more get under way across the south west of Scotland on Friday.

Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival called the programme for this year's event its "most ambitious to date".

Singer and songwriter Karine Polwart kicks off proceedings at the Easterbrook Hall in Dumfries.

Billed as Scotland's largest rural performing arts festival, it will see a wide range of performances at various venues until 4 June.

Among the highlights are a Scottish Ensemble residency, Scottish Opera's pop-up roadshow and comedian Mark Nelson.

Many of the events had sold out prior to the start of the programme.

Full details of the event are available on the arts festival's website.