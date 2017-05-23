Fatal car crash case near Denholm delayed until August

The trial of a man accused of causing the death of a woman in the Borders by careless driving has been delayed for three months.

Roddy Graham, 27, of Denholm, denies committing the offence on the A698 road near the village in February last year.

Before a trial could start at Selkirk Sheriff Court the defence sought more time for expert report preparation - a move which the Crown did not oppose.

Kirsty Parker, 34, also of Denholm, died at the scene of the incident.

New dates for the trial have been fixed for the jury sitting starting on 8 August with an intermediate hearing on 3 July.