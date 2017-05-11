South Scotland

A7 closed near Galashiels after gorse fire breaks out

A gorse fire has led to the closure of one of the main routes through the Scottish Borders.

Crews were called to the scene at the Kingsknowes Roundabout on the A7 near Galashiels before 10:00.

Police have been sent to the incident to help with traffic management in the area.

Diversions are being put in place and drivers have been advised to seek alternative routes.

