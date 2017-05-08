Pillion passenger killed in crash west of Selkirk

Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on Saturday afternoon near to the Gordon Arms Hotel

A 53-year-old woman has died following a collision between two motorbikes in the Scottish Borders.

She was a pillion passenger on one of the two vehicles involved in the accident at the junctions of the A708 and B709, west of Selkirk.

The two male riders - aged 27 and 54 - are in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow and Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.

The accident happened near the Gordon Arms Hotel at about 15:00 on Saturday.

It involved a blue and white Suzuki GSR 600 which was travelling south on the B709 and a black Yamaha FJR 1300.

The road was closed for seven hours to allow collision investigations to take place.

Sgt Neil Inglis said: "A woman has sadly died in this collision and two men are seriously injured.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the motorcycles prior to it happening."