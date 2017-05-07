Search for speedboat off Galloway coast called off

Image caption The boat set out from Port Logan on Saturday morning

A search for two men, missing in their speedboat off the coast of Dumfries and Galloway since Saturday, has been called off, Police Scotland has said.

Two helicopters, coastguard rescue teams and several lifeboats have been involved in the operation off the Mull of Galloway.

The men - aged 35 and 46 - set off on a leisure trip from Port Logan at 09:00 BST on Saturday.

Rescue teams in Wales and Northern Ireland also took part in the search.

Police said the men's destination was not known but they had been heading in the direction of Stranraer.

The alarm was raised at 18:15 on Saturday when the pair failed to return.

The search operation was being co-ordinated by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.