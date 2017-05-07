Major search under way for speedboat off Galloway coast

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Two helicopters were involved in the search operation

A large scale search for an overdue speedboat is under way off the coast of Dumfries and Galloway.

Two helicopters, coastguard rescue teams and several lifeboats were involved in the operation overnight.

They were mobilised at 18:15 on Saturday after receiving a report that the boat had not returned to Port Logan.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said there was a carefully planned overnight search but nothing was found.

She said the search was based on the vessel's known and projected movements.

Coastguard rescue teams from Portpatrick, Stranraer, Ballantrae, the Isle of Whithorn and Bangor in Northern Ireland were involved in the operation.

They were joined by lifeboats from Port William, Stranraer, Donaghadee, in Northern Ireland, and Ramsey and Peel on the Isle of Man.

Coastguard search and rescue helicopters from Prestwick and Caenarforn in Wales have also been scrambled to help.

The coastguard spokeswoman said the search recommenced earlier after crews swapped and vehicles re-fuelled.