Police hunt honesty box thieves who pulled down shed

Police are hunting for a gang of men who managed to pull down a farm shed as they ripped out an honesty box.

Officers said the trio caused "significant damage" to the building during the incident at a farm in Town Yetholm, near Kelso.

They made off with the metal safe, which contained about £20, after removing it from a concrete slab at around 02:00 on Thursday.

PC Suzanne Hall said the actions of the three men were "disgraceful".

"As well as the box being taken which contained approximately £20, a substantial amount of damage has been caused to the shed and the actions of those responsible is disgraceful," she said.

"Anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area between these times is asked to get in touch as soon as possible."

The men were all of average build and they were wearing dark clothing. One man had a distinctive number three on the back of his top.