Police make dashcam appeal after fatal crash near Dumfries

Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened near Tower Wood outside Dumfries on 23 April

Police have appealed for dashcam footage following a fatal road accident outside Dumfries last month.

Two people died in the accident on the A711 Dumfries-Dalbeattie road, near Tower Wood, on Sunday 23 April.

They were both travelling in a black Vauxhall Astra when it crashed at around 21:50.

In addition to dashcam footage, Sgt Paul Dodds said he wanted to speak to everyone who was on the A711 that night - whatever their direction of travel.

"Were you on the road prior to the incident taking place? Perhaps you saw the black Vauxhall Astra travelling eastbound?" he said.

"Any information can be significant in an investigation and it's important we gather as much detail as possible so we can establish the full circumstances of what occurred."

He said extensive inquiries were under way to establish the exact circumstances of the crash.

"A full investigation is underway and we have spoken to a number of people as part of our enquiries," he added.

"We previously appealed for the occupants of an estate car to come forward and I would like to thank the occupants of this car for contacting us."