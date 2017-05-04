Galashiels Black Path robbery investigated
4 May 2017
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was robbed on a Borders footpath.
The incident happened on the Black Path in Galashiels between 14:30 and 15:00 on Friday.
The 32-year-old woman - who was uninjured as a result - was robbed of a sum of cash and her mobile phone.
Police asked anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or in Dale Street, Huddersfield Street and the area behind New Look to contact them.