Woman in hospital after A75 crash near Creetown
- 4 May 2017
A woman has been taken to hospital after an accident involving a car and van on the A75 at Creetown in Dumfries and Galloway.
The accident happened at about 07:15 on the route which runs from Gretna to Stranraer.
Emergency services were sent to the scene and the woman was taken to hospital with injuries police said were not life-threatening.
Traffic in the area was affected for a time but has since returned to normal.