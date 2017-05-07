In pictures: Capturing the glory of Galloway

Image copyright Allan Wright

A new book by a leading landscape photographer has captured striking images from south west Scotland.

Galloway is the latest work by Allan Wright who has lived and worked in the area for many years.

It is part of a series of landscape photography books being launched across Scotland this summer.

The Mersehead nature reserve, seaside village of Carsethorn, Southerness, Shambellie woods and Sweetheart Abbey are among the spots included.

"Fleeting, multi-faceted and so often full of surprises, I have never tired of communing with the Galloway landscape, it's amazing and it's just there right outside the door," Mr Wright said.

"In fact, I reckon you could devote an entire lifetime's worth of rambling without exhausting its possibilities and I think most residents and happy visitors know this to be true."

All images are copyrighted.