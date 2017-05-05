Conservatives strongest in the south after council vote

Image caption No outright majority emerged on either council after the votes were counted

The Conservative party has emerged with the most councillors after voting in Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders.

It was not enough, however, to give it an outright majority on either local authority.

In the Borders, the Tories took 15 seats followed by the SNP with nine, eight independents and two Lib Dems.

There were 16 Conservatives elected in Dumfries and Galloway with Labour and the SNP tied on 11, four independents and one Lib Dem.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption David Parker was re-elected in the Scottish Borders

The outcome means negotiations will have to take place to form an administration in both areas.

The leaders of both councils' previous administrations - independent David Parker in the Borders and Labour's Ronnie Nicholson in Dumfries and Galloway - were re-elected.

There was also a place for former Labour MSP Elaine Murray on Dumfries and Galloway Council.

However, a number of councillors failed to retain their seats.

In Dumfries and Galloway that meant no return for independents Marion McCutcheon, George Prentice, Tom McAughtrie, Yen Hongmei Jin, Craig Peacock and Denis Male.

Labour's John Syme and Ronnie Ogilvie along with the SNP's Alistair Witts also missed out.

In the Borders, independents Iain Gillespie, Rory Stewart and Bill White failed in their bids for re-election as did the SNP's John Mitchell and Lib Dem Frances Renton.