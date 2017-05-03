South Scotland

Shell and grenade removed from house in Dalbeattie

Kirkennan Drive Image copyright Google

Bomb disposal officers have removed a shell and hand grenade from a house in Dumfries and Galloway.

Residents were evacuated from Kirkennan Drive, Dalbeattie, on Tuesday afternoon after the weapons were found while a house was being cleared.

A team from the Royal Logistic Corp examined them and found them to be inactive.

The A710 (Port Road) through Dalbeattie was closed for two hours during the alert.

A spokesman for the Royal Logistic Corp bomb disposal team said: "The ordnance was fully examined and found to be inactive. It has been removed from the house and we have taken it away."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites