Motorcyclist killed in A711 crash near Dumfries is named

Police have identified a man killed in the second fatal accident on the same stretch of road in a week.

Michael Cloy, 47, of Kirkton, died when his Triumph Tiger Explorer motorbike was involved in a crash with a van on the A711 near Dumfries on Saturday.

The accident happened near the Tower Wood golf centre - close to the spot where two people were killed in an accident on the previous weekend.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.

