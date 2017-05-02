'High-value' haul in Hawick house break-in

Thieves have made off with a "high-value" haul from a house break-in in the Borders.

The incident happened between 12:00 on Friday and 16:00 on Saturday at an address in Sunnyhill Road in Hawick.

Eight gold rings set with precious stones, 10 brooches, eight necklaces, three watches and a thee-figure sum of cash were taken.

Police have asked anyone with information about the break-in to contact them.

PC Bruce Dodds said: "Various pieces of jewellery that hold both financial and sentimental value were stolen during this break-in and we are conducting a robust investigation to identify the culprits and retrieve the stolen goods.

"Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around Sunnyhill Road between Friday and Saturday should contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this inquiry is also urged to get in touch."