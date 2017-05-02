Garden of Cosmic Speculation traffic delay apology issued

Image caption The gardens open to the public only one day a year

Organisers have apologised to drivers who got stuck in traffic jams around an open garden event.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area around the Garden of Cosmic Speculation at Portrack north of Dumfries on Sunday.

Lengthy queues were reported on the nearby A76.

Organisers said good weather may have meant the turnout to see the garden designed by Charles Jencks had been much greater than in past years.

The site only opens to the public one day a year.

'Support and patience'

In a statement, Terrill Dobson, national organiser of Scotland's Gardens, said the open day had raised thousands of pounds for charities - including the Maggie's Centres - and they were "tremendously grateful" to everyone who had attended.

"Perhaps due to the superb bank holiday weather the turnout was far higher than in previous years and there were delays getting to and from the garden during some parts of the day," she said.

"The organisers very much apologise for the inconvenience and would like to thank people for their support and patience.

"We await the final figures which will be released once available, but can confirm that the amounts raised for charity this year will be a record."