Motorcyclist killed in A711 crash near Dumfries

Police are seeking witnesses after the second fatal accident on the same stretch of the A711 Dumfries to Dalbeattie road in a week.

A 47-year-old motorcyclist died after a collision with a van just before 16:00 on Saturday afternoon, near to the Tower Wood golf centre.

Two people died in a crash in the same area on the previous weekend.

PC Callum Kingstree asked anyone who was in the area at the time of the latest incident to get in touch.

