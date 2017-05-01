In pictures: Spring Fling photographers

Five photographers are taking part in the Spring Fling open studios weekend which takes place across Dumfries and Galloway.

Here is a sample of the work which will feature in the event being held from 27 to 29 May this year.

Image copyright Alistair Hamilton

Image copyright Alistair Hamilton

Image copyright Caroline McQuistin

Image copyright Caroline McQuistin

Image copyright Michal Sur

Image copyright Michal Sur

Image copyright Phil McMenemy

Image copyright Phil McMenemy

Image copyright Laura Hudson Mackay

Image copyright Laura Hudson Mackay

.