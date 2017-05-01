South Scotland

In pictures: Spring Fling photographers

Five photographers are taking part in the Spring Fling open studios weekend which takes place across Dumfries and Galloway.

Here is a sample of the work which will feature in the event being held from 27 to 29 May this year.

Fine art photo Image copyright Alistair Hamilton
Fine art photo Image copyright Alistair Hamilton
Fine art photo Image copyright Caroline McQuistin
Fine art photo Image copyright Caroline McQuistin
Fine art photo Image copyright Michal Sur
Fine art photo Image copyright Michal Sur
Fine art photo Image copyright Phil McMenemy
Fine art photo Image copyright Phil McMenemy
Fine art photo Image copyright Laura Hudson Mackay
Fine art photo Image copyright Laura Hudson Mackay

