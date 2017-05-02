Peebles housing bid for hundreds of homes

Image copyright Google Image caption Developers say the project could be delivered within five years

Plans have been submitted which could see the creation of hundreds of new homes in a Borders town.

AWG Property and Taylor Wimpey want to build the properties on land east of Kittlegairy View in Peebles.

The proposals would see about 200 new houses constructed with a quarter of them being affordable homes.

Planning permission in principle is being sought for the project which developers said was "effective and deliverable within five years".

They claimed it would also help to tackle a housing shortfall in the region at present.