Interpol 'red notice' for Scots teacher over Myanmar murder

Image copyright EPA Image caption Harris Binotti - seen here in his Facebook profile picture - is thought to have flown to Thailand

Interpol has issued a "red notice" for a Scottish teacher over the death of a colleague in Myanmar.

Harris Binotti left the south-east Asian country in November last year following the death of English teacher Gary Ferguson in Yangon.

The notice, which is not an arrest warrant, is an international alert for a wanted person.

Mr Binotti, who is from Dumfries, took a flight to Thailand a day before Mr Ferguson's body was found in his flat.

The notice states that Mr Binotti faces a charge of murder and describes him as having brown hair and blue eyes and measuring about 1.68m (5ft 5in) tall.

Mr Ferguson and the 26-year-old are believed to have gone out drinking two nights before his body was discovered and neighbours reported hearing sounds of a fight.

Both men taught English at the Horizon International School in Yangon, in the south of the country formerly known as Burma.

Mr Ferguson, who had a four-year-old son, had worked there for a year while Mr Binotti had been there for three months.

'National jurisdictions'

His brother, Martin Ferguson, said the family were relieved the red notice for Mr Binotti had finally been issued.

He wrote on his Facebook page: "After such a hard and long fight, I am in tears to announce that Binotti has finally been put on the Interpol list of wanted persons. He can now be arrested internationally."

An Interpol red notice is issued when the subject is wanted by national jurisdictions for prosecution based on an arrest warrant or court decision.

Interpol's role is to assist the national police force in identifying and locating the persons with a view to their arrest and extradition.