Witnesses sought to unprovoked attack in Hawick

A 33-year-old man has been the victim of an "unprovoked assault" on a footpath in the Borders.

The attack took place at about 14:00 on Friday on the path between Chay Blyth Place and the old railway line in Hawick, near to Wilton Cemetery.

The victim was confronted by another man who kicked him causing him to fall to the ground.

The suspected assailant then walked off towards Hawick town centre in the company of two other men.

PC Calum Wilson said: "This seems to have been an unprovoked assault and while the victim was not seriously injured, this was an upsetting incident for him.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious is asked to come forward to police."