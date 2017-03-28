Cockburnspath wind turbines to help fund new homes

Image copyright Getty Images

Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse is to officially launch a wind farm developed by a housing association in order to fund the building of new homes.

The three-turbine project at Hoprigshiels near Cockburnspath is said the be the first of its kind in the UK.

It is hoped it will generate revenue of £20m over the next 25 years - enough to allow Berwickshire Housing Association to build 500 new homes.

It should also produce enough energy to power about 5,900 households.

The scheme was granted planning permission in 2012, although Scottish Borders Council planning officials had recommended refusal on landscape impact and amenity grounds.

The wind farm will provide BHA with a "reliable, predictable, low maintenance source of income" which will allow them to build a "steady stream" of new affordable homes.

Joint-developers Community Energy Scotland have said say they will use their share of the income from the wind farm to support community groups across the country to develop new renewable energy projects.