Biker clocked at 112mph north of Hawick during safety campaign

A motorcyclist was clocked at 112mph on the A7 in the Borders during the first weekend of a safety campaign.

Police were on patrol on Saturday and Sunday on "key routes" where there have been crashes in the past.

Insp Richard Latto he was pleased that most riders had been enjoying the region's routes safely.

He said the biker detected riding at nearly twice the speed limit on the A7 north of Hawick would be reported to the procurator fiscal.

"Further weekends of action are planned," he said.

"Together with our colleagues in the safety camera unit, local road policing officers will continue to patrol popular biking routes over the coming months to ensure motorcyclists are able to enjoy our wonderful countryside whilst riding responsibly."