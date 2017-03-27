Peebles charity embezzler avoids jail term

An accountant who embezzled nearly £60,000 from an armed forces charity has avoided a prison sentence.

Derek Armour, 58, admitted taking the money from the Edinburgh-based Scottish Veterans' Garden City Association while he carried out voluntary work for them.

The offence happened at his Peebles home between May 2014 and March 2015.

Selkirk Sheriff Court heard that Armour had fully repaid the sum involved. He was given an 18-month community payback order of 200 hours unpaid work.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told him: "This is an unusual matter.

"If you had not made full restitution to the charity a custodial sentence would have followed."