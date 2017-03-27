Kilgallioch wind farm accident death worker identified

Image copyright ScottishPower Renewables Image caption Mr Linares died in the accident on the south of Scotland wind farm

Police have identified a worker who died in an accident on a wind farm site in the south of Scotland.

Antonio Joao Da Silva Linares, 37, from Portugal, was killed in the incident at the under-construction Kilgallioch site on 15 March.

Emergency services were called out the accident but he was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The site was shut for investigations and the Health and Safety Executive was informed.

The Kilgallioch wind farm straddles the border between South Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway.