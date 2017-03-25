Police investigate serious assault in Dumfries town centre
A man is being treated in hospital following a serious assault in Dumfries town centre.
The 20-year-old was attacked near the Burns statue on the High Street at about 02:20.
He was taken by ambulance to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, where staff said his condition was stable.
A large section of the area around the Burns statue was cordoned off earlier. Police said their inquiries were continuing.