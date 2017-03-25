South Scotland

Police investigate serious assault in Dumfries town centre

Police cordon around Burns Statue
Image caption Part of Dumfries high street was cordoned off by police tape earlier

A man is being treated in hospital following a serious assault in Dumfries town centre.

The 20-year-old was attacked near the Burns statue on the High Street at about 02:20.

He was taken by ambulance to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, where staff said his condition was stable.

A large section of the area around the Burns statue was cordoned off earlier. Police said their inquiries were continuing.

Image caption The man was assaulted near the Burns statue in Dumfries

