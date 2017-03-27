South of Scotland golden eagle project secures lottery funding

Image copyright laurie campbell Image caption The project hopes to make the golden eagle a more common sight in south of Scotland skies

A project to boost golden eagle numbers in southern Scotland has had funding of more than £1.3m confirmed.

At present there are only between two and four pairs of the bird across Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders.

The South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project hopes to make them a "more common sight" throughout the area.

A study has shown that there is suitable habitat for somewhere between 10 and 16 breeding pairs across southern parts of the country.

Thanks to the Heritage Lottery funding, work will start on the project this autumn, subject to a licence application lodged with Scottish Natural Heritage being approved.

In summer 2018 and for the next four years it is planned to bring in between five and 10 young eagles from the Highlands.

They will be raised and released at a hidden location in the Borders.

'Secure footing in the south'

Image copyright laurie campbell Image caption Cat Barlow said the confirmation of the funding was "excellent news"