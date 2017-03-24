Wild Film Festival Scotland gets under way in Dumfries

Image copyright Gordon Rae Image caption Lockerbie-based Gordon Rae, the 2016 Scottish Salon Nature Photographer of the Year, is involved in the festival

A new festival celebrating the very best wildlife film and photography is getting under way in Dumfries.

The theme of the inaugural Wild Film Festival Scotland is "amazing journeys, wild places and rewilding".

Leading naturalists and broadcasters have been lined up for the event, which runs until Sunday at venues throughout the town.

They include film-maker Simon King of the Big Cat Diary fame, and Springwatch presenter Iolo Williams.

About 30 films will be screened during the three-day event, from full-length features to documentaries and shorts.

Organisers have promised an "exciting weekend of award-winning films, stunning photography, celebrity guests, inspirational talks, controversy, art and music."

Among the headline speakers is Sacha Dench, the woman dubbed the "human swan", who announced earlier this week that she plans a powered paraglider flight from tip to toe of the Hebrides.