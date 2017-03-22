South Scotland

Teenager arrested after Dumfries farm park wallaby death

Wallaby Image copyright Police Scotland

A teenager has been arrested following the death of a wallaby at a farm play park in the south of Scotland.

It follows an incident at Dalscone Farm Fun on the outskirts of Dumfries at the weekend.

Police Scotland confirmed in a short statement that a 16-year-old boy had been arrested.

It added that inquiries were continuing into the incident but thanked the public for their assistance with the investigation.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites