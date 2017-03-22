Teenager arrested after Dumfries farm park wallaby death
A teenager has been arrested following the death of a wallaby at a farm play park in the south of Scotland.
It follows an incident at Dalscone Farm Fun on the outskirts of Dumfries at the weekend.
Police Scotland confirmed in a short statement that a 16-year-old boy had been arrested.
It added that inquiries were continuing into the incident but thanked the public for their assistance with the investigation.