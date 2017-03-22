'Ambitious' building plans secure more than £10m in lottery funding

Image copyright Google Image caption The Millennium Centre in Stranraer is one of 10 projects to benefit from the funding

Ten communities are to share lottery funding of more than £10m for a range of "innovative and ambitious" projects.

Schemes in East Lothian, Dumfries and Galloway, Argyll and Bute, Fife, Edinburgh, Glasgow and South Lanarkshire will benefit.

The funding will pay for a range of new builds, developments and extensions to buildings for community use.

They are the final grants to be announced from the Big Lottery Fund's growing community assets funds.

Image caption The Govanhill Baths Community Trust are another group to secure funding

The full list of projects to secure funding is:

£1,050,000 - Cairndow Community Childcare Ltd, Argyll and Bute, to develop a new childcare facility and community centre at the Clachan sawmill site

£1,085,000 - Stranraer Millennium Centre Community Trust, Dumfries and Galloway, to refurbish and extend the centre

£809,910 - New Galloway Community Enterprises Ltd, Dumfries and Galloway, to purchase and refurbish the only remaining village shop

£1,200,000 - The Fraser Centre Community Trust, East Lothian, to build a new arts centre at the historic building in Tranent

£1,200,000 - The Broomhouse Centre, Edinburgh, to acquire, renovate and develop the site

£1,200,000 - Tayport Community Trust, Fife, to build a new community hub at the derelict Abertay Works

£1,000,000 - Govanhill Baths Community Trust, Glasgow, to create a wellbeing centre

£1,184,000 - Southside Housing Association Ltd, Glasgow, to develop a new community hub

£1,098,748 - Spire View Housing Association Ltd, Glasgow, to develop a new flexible multi-functional community facility in Roystonhill

£749,404 - Healthy n Happy Community Development Trust, South Lanarkshire, to develop an existing community hub called Number 18 in Rutherglen

Maureen McGinn, who chairs BLF Scotland, said: "Thanks to national lottery players, this £10m investment will transform the landscape of ten Scottish communities.

"But, more than that, it puts local people in charge of their futures.

"We know from a decade of growing community assets funding that community ownership can deliver huge social, educational and economic opportunities.

"Today's successful projects are great examples of this in action and show that local people are best placed to identify what their community needs to develop and thrive."