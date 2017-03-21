Springholm and Crocketford residents raise A75 safety concerns

Image copyright Other Image caption Some residents would like to see a bypass for the two villages

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf is to hear from residents about safety concerns over the A75 as it passes through their villages.

Some people in Springholm and Crocketford want to see a bypass built.

Mr Yousaf held a cross-party meeting in Dumfries last year and announced a review of a 20-year strategy on public transport and road safety in Scotland.

He said that improvements to the A75 would be considered as part of that review.

Springholm resident Chris Wybrew said he hoped the minister would announce measures to tackle speeding in the area during his visit.

"There are a lot of homes that are within anything as little as two metres to about four metres from the carriageway," he said.

"We're exposed to traffic speeds - although it's a 30mph limit - we've got traffic speeds ranging up to twice that speed limit and routinely up to 40mph and more.

"So it is a real concern to us because these are lethal speeds."