Man and woman in court over Galashiels attack
- 20 March 2017
A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with attempted murder following an attack in Galashiels.
A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries at a flat on Torwoodlee Road at about 01:30 on Saturday.
Jordan Inglis, 23, and Kirsty McManus, 31, who are both from the town, made no plea when they appeared at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.
They were also charged with possessing a firearm and were remanded in custody.